Interview with the Vampire season 3: When will filming begin?

It is probably more than clear at this point that Interview with the Vampire season 3 is hotly anticipated. How can it not? The second season has to be considered one of the best shows of the year so far, and we’re coming out of a finale that was especially extraordinary in so many ways.

Now, of course anticipation is sky-high for what could be a Lestat-focused third chapter of the story … but when will the cameras start rolling on that? We do know already that we’re going to be waiting for a good while for things to get underway again, and that’s before even talking potential premiere dates.

Thanks to some news uncovered by Bleeding Cool, it appears as though the third season featuring Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and many others will start shooting at some point near the end of November. It looks as though much of the series will be shot around Paris and Prague, which will allow it to continue to have the look that it had during the second season. Filming will easily keep going until some point next year and personally our anticipation is that we will dive into the story again in late 2025 / early 2026.

Why so long of a wait? Well, the simplest answer is that this is the sort of show that takes a long time in order to make. That’s without even mentioning any special effects that are needed; even if Interview with the Vampire is not anywhere near as complex as some other VFX shows like The Boys or House of the Dragon, there are a few things that will need to be polished and perfected.

Good things come to those who wait, right? We’re glad to know that this series is definitely full of good things, and that will make it easier to be patient.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

