Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: August update

What are the chances that we hear something more about Interview with the Vampire season 3 over the course of August? After the exceptional ending to season 2, it makes all the sense in the world to demand more pretty much immediately.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, though, let’s just say that this is where all the bad news starts to come into the picture. We are a long ways out from the third season, even if Sam Reid and multiple other cast members were at San Diego Comic-Con recently. That was as much of a tribute to the second season as it was any sort of way to set the stage for the third.

Now that the SDCC panel is in the rearview mirror, we tend to think that almost everything when it comes to the third season is going to be quiet for a good while. If we are lucky, you will at least start to hear something more as we move into the fall. For now, the plan appears to be to have AMC prioritize Mayfair Witches season 2, and then we can get to the vampire drama at some point after that. If we can get Interview with the Vampire back in either the fall of 2025 or the start of 2026, we will be happy.

As for what the future of the story looks like…

Well, we’ve got two words for you: Rockstar Lestat. This is a character who will be showing off a totally different side of himself and beyond just that, we’re also going to dive more into his past from a different point of view. Remember now that most of what we’ve heard about this character has been through the lens of some other people — namely Armand.

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 at AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

