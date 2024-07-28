Interview with the Vampire season 3: Listen to Lestat’s ‘Long Face’!

Even though Interview with the Vampire season 3 will not premiere for a long time, can we give AMC a round of applause? After all, the network has managed to produce something pretty darn great here in “Long Face,” a full song performed by none other than Lestat de Lioncourt!

Earlier this week, we had a chance to hear a snippet of the song courtesy of the aforementioned network; now, we have the track in its entire magnificence.

If you head over to the link here, you can listen to the audio in its entirety, and it is super-impressive that everyone involved in the show got this together for the convention, especially when you consider that season 3 is probably a year-plus still away from premiering. We know that The Vampire Lestat will be a significant inspiration for everything that is coming, and a part of that means Lestat going on a rockstar tour. Meanwhile, you will also have a chance to learn infinitely more about his past, and it does still seem like there are still plans for Jacob Anderson to be involved as Louis. Obviously, we understand those who are concerned because Anderson was not at SDCC this weekend, but it had nothing to do with his future on the show.

If AMC can continue to give us little musical teases here and there over the next several months, let’s just say that we will very-much be a happy camper. All this considered, it is going to be hard not to be! The producers are swinging for the fences here as they work to give us something that feels both similar and different at the same exact time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

