Interview with the Vampire season 3: Sam Reid on rockstar Lestat

Yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con, we all had a chance to take a first look at Interview with the Vampire season 3, and there is certainly something that is going to stand out with it almost right away — a new iteration of Lestat!

If you have seen the synopsis for the next batch of episodes already, then you should know already that Sam Reid’s character will be adopting more of a rockstar persona moving forward. There will be a lot of music in the next chapter, and also perhaps a chance to see a totally different side of the character than what we have in the past. There will be opportunities for backstory, and also a totally different perspective than what we’ve had so far from the character — which, of course, we do totally welcome at this point. There are so many more layers to him! Also, there are some parts of his story that he has been unable to tell for one reason or another, with the biggest one being that he was simply MIA for so much of season 2.

So how is Reid preparing to play this version of his oh-so-famous vampire? In a new interview with Variety, he had a funny comment on the subject:

“I’m taking a lot of drugs, and they’re flying me around on a private plane and I’m just living like a permanent rock star.”

Without even diving into book spoilers or anything of that ilk, we imagine that one of the more interesting ideas to explore in season 3 is why Lestat wants to move in this direction. What is he hoping to gain? Of course, there is a chance that he could fill a void within himself that has lingered for some time, but will it truly work?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

