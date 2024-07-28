Interview with the Vampire season 3 video: See rockstar Lestat!

It may be true that technically, we will be waiting for a long time to see Interview with the Vampire arrive over on AMC. All early indications suggest that season 3 will probably premiere either in late 2025 or early 2026; however, we do at least have something new courtesy of San Diego Comic-Con that is worth a smile in some shape or form.

Want to see more of what we’re talking about here? Well, if you head over to this link, you can see a featurette that really puts the spotlight on Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat — or, to be specific, him as a rockstar! This is something that is a key part of The Vampire Lestat, which is going to be the basis for the next season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

It feels as though this video was creating as an appetizer to get people excited, and that little of this may actually be a part of the upcoming season — which is honestly okay, since there is plenty of time to shoot and prepare the net chapter as Lestat, hopefully, gets a chance to move forward and be happy after carrying so much pain and trauma for a long stretch of time.

If you have not seen the synopsis yet for the next Interview with the Vampire season, it certainly sounds like we are in for a good time:

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy best-seller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can — by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

You are going to smile, you are going to feel things, and you will most likely scream at the television. The hard part will be waiting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including some additional premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see from Lestat moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







