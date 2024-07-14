Interview with the Vampire season 3 premiere date: July update

Is there anything more that we can hope for when it comes to news on Interview with the Vampire season 3 between now and the end of the month?

Well, let’s begin with this: If you are like us, then you are likely reeling from what was one of the most excellent episodes of the entire year! It is still hard to imagine the Jacob Anderson series topping what they just pulled off, but we are still eager to see them try at the end of the day.

Now, of course, comes the bad news: There will probably not be that much more in the way of news between now and the end of the month. Heck, there may not be much for the rest of the year! The closest we could get is from Comic-Con in a couple of weeks, given that this is when we’re going to be seeing Sam Reid and several other cast members turn up.

Now, let’s be realistic

As great as it would be for a premiere date to be magically announced soon, the reality here is that we will probably be waiting until at least the summer or fall of next year for some sort of announcement. The show itself may not turn up until late 2025 or early 2026. In the meantime there is a new season of Mayfair Witches on the way, and that is without mentioning the Talamasca series, which is in the works but is still relatively ambiguous when it comes to all of the people who are taking part in it.

For now, let’s just go ahead and say this is a great time to be a fan of the Immortal Universe on AMC.

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 3 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

