The Bear season 4 premiere date revealed by EP

If you have been wondering when The Bear season 4 is going to finally premiere at FX, let’s just say we’ve got great news!

Speaking (per Omelete) while at the red carpet premiere for Thunderbolts, show executive producer Joanna Calo confirmed that the Jeremy Allen White series is going to be coming back on June 15. Hulu has yet to officially confirm the date, but doesn’t it make sense? Every season of the series has premiered so far in June.

Now if there are some questions that we have about the show right now, they go as follows.

Is this going to be the final season? Let’s just say that for now, there is a reasonably good chance that this could prove to be the case. After all, remember for a moment that this does not feel like one of those shows that is destined to go on forever. We do tend to think that following the somewhat-polarizing season 3, there may be even more questions as to the future.

How many episodes is it? Well, we know that there are rumors out there that there could be 16 episodes coming and if that is the case, we would not be shocked if it is split into halves. A lot of season 4 was technically filmed back at the same time as season 3 so with that in mind, they may have had some time to film some additional episodes earlier this season — more so than what we are used to with a show like this.

In the end, we really just hope that The Bear is able to address Sydney’s future at the restaurant sooner rather than later. Why keep us waiting on that when an answer could lead to some other big stories?

