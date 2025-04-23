The Bear season 4: Ayo Edebiri co-wrote episode

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited entering The Bear season 4, here it is: Ayo Edebiri has lent her talents to the show in yet another way!

After having directed an installment of the hit culinary show last season, a new report from Deadline notes that the actress, who plays Sydney, co-wrote an installment of season 4 alongside co-star Lionel Boyce (Marcus). This is something that makes us tremendously excited, as it signals that there may have been a particular passion at the center of the story that the two cared about greatly.

In general The Bear does seem to be becoming more and more of a collaborative process at this point and honestly, that makes sense. The way in which the show is filmed is incredibly immersive and within that, you want to see people involved in just about every way you can.

The larger question we still have, though, is whether or not season 4 is going to be the final one, as that very-much still remains to be seen! There are rumors that season 4 could have more episodes than usual, and that could lead to some speculating that this is meant to set up an endgame. Personally, though, we are just moving forward with the general sentiment that the show tells however many stories that it needs to in order to get it to the proper place — we also still feel like the third season is underrated, even if it did try a bit too hard to be artsy at times.

Filming for the fourth season appears to be done and at this point, we are just waiting to get some more announcements on when we’ll be able to see it.

