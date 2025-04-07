The Bear season 4 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn something more about The Bear season 4 between now and the end of April? There is a case to be made for it without a doubt.

After all, consider this: The Jeremy Allen White series has premiered every season in June, and there is a case to be made that FX / Hulu are going to want to do something relatively similar here now. Beyond just this, a good percentage of this season was actually filmed last year concurrently with season 3. The only major question we’re left to wonder is if the remainder of the required footage has been shot, especially when this show operates with a pretty secretive veil all around it.

For now, let’s just go ahead and say that there is at least a slight chance that some more news about season 4 comes out before the end of April, mostly because it makes sense for the parties involved to get information out there about it sooner rather than later. The earlier that they can do that, the better … right?

Well, if we do not get information on The Bear season 4 before the end of this month, we do feel fairly confident that we are going to get it before we get around to May — and with that, we hope that there is also some more news here about the long-term future. One of the big question marks surrounding this season is whether or not it will be the end; we do not believe that this is the sort of series destined to go on forever, and season 3 even was the target of some criticism for dragging on the story a little bit too much.

What do you most want to see on The Bear season 4 when the series does return to the air?

