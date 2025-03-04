The Bear season 4: New footage dropped during Oscars teaser

As many of you may be aware of, The Bear season 4 is coming to FX a little bit later this year. Not only that, but there is some footage already out there!

Yesterday during the Academy Awards telecast, the folks at the aforementioned network put out a sizzle reel of their upcoming content. Should you be surprised that the Jeremy Allen White series factored into that? You probably should not be, given that this is one of the closest things to a sure hit that they have on Hulu.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see that aforementioned sizzle reel, which does give you a small look at how family will be a part of the upcoming story. In the world of the culinary arts, your work family can become your real family and that is something that The Bear season 4 is actively playing around with in a complicated way. After all, is there a chance that Sydney’s work family may no longer be Carmy and the rest of the team? She received a tantalizing job offer at the end of season 3 and that may be a hard thing for her to walk away from at this point.

Now, here is your reminder that a good chunk of the upcoming season of the show was actually shot alongside season 3; rumor has it that in the weeks and months ahead more footage could be compiled, as the plan is to have the series back somewhat close to its typical window. It does remain to be seen whether season 4 is the final one or not, especially after the third season saw a slight dip when it comes to fan reception. We will still say that it produced some wonderful stuff, with the season 3 premiere being as big of a visual standout as we’ve had a chance to see here on this show.

