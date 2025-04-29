NCIS: Origins season 1 finale: Gibbs meets Diane Sterling!

We knew that the NCIS: Origins season 1 finale tonight on CBS would be emotional — especially for fans of Lala Dominguez.

After all, it has been clear for a while now that there is some level of intimacy that existed between her and Gibbs, and that culminated in that stellar scene in the pool. Unfortunately, it was one that ended in a harsh way once Gibbs revealed that he turned over his rifle. She had already felt hurt by Franks and here, this was a major twist of the knife.

So what did the title character of “Cecilia” do after the fact? Well, first, she went into the office. Then, she found herself at gunpoint from Macy. Lala admitted to what happened with Pedro Hernandez and said that she felt that what happened was just. She also explained why she never bothered to report it.

As for what else transpired here, Mason gave Mike Franks a surprise call out of the blue to discuss what happened to Vietnam. Then, Cecilia tried to visit Gibbs only to realize that he was not there, desperate to tell him the aftermath of her conversation with Macy and how everything could change moving forward. He, meanwhile, seemed to actually be moving forward. We saw an appearance from Diane Sterling, after all, as he was looking to make plans for the future! We know from the show’s lore that this is one of Gibbs’ future exes.

Now, the tragic part — Lala still was rushing to find Gibbs, and ended up being in a car crash — she had saved Gibbs, but it also ended up leading to what may very well be her death.

What did you think about the events of the NCIS: Origins season 1 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to score some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

