Will Trent season 3 episode 16, The Rookie delayed on April 29

If you are excited to see Will Trent season 3 episode 16 on ABC tomorrow night alongside The Rookie, you will be waiting a bit longer.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, these two crime shows are still airing on April 29; however, they will be later than usual due to a special titled President Trump the First 100 Days: The Interview in the Oval Office, which is slated to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The other two shows are going to air one hour later than usual — or in the case of The Rookie, where it aired before High Potential closed off its first season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So do you want to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead over the course of these two episodes? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Will Trent season 3 episode 16, “Push, Jump, Fall” – Will and Faith fight to clear an innocent woman’s name while uncovering a deadly drug ring. Meanwhile, Angie spirals after a traumatic event, and Ormewood grapples with his diagnosis, unsure of how much to share with those closest to him.

The Rookie season 7 episode 16, “The Return” – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley, and Tim supports Lucy as she prepares for the sergeant’s exam.

As for what else lies ahead here, there are two more installments coming for each one of these shows — and they should be full of twists, turns, and all sorts of other good stuff. We’re hoping of course that they both set the stage for the next seasons in exciting ways, as we know that both have been renewed already.

Related – Get more thoughts now regarding the Will Trent season 3 finale

What are you most eager to see on Will Trent season 3 episode 16 alongside The Rookie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







