The Righteous Gemstones season 4: Baby Billy behind the scenes

We’ve seen a number of fantastic characters over the years on The Righteous Gemstones, but doesn’t Baby Billy Freeman top the list?

Well, from our vantage point, there is almost nowhere else to look when you are talking about memorable and well-done characters. Not only was Walton Goggins uproariously funny in this role, he also was game to do almost anything for Danny McBride and the other producers — including some incredibly crazy stuff.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So while you wait for what will hopefully be a worthy send-off within the series finale, why not get a fun look behind the scenes? If you head over to the link here, you can see a fun behind-the-scenes featurette for The Righteous Gemstones finale that allows you to see Baby Billy talking about his life and career. It’s pretty hilarious that a lot of the cast was game to take part in this, and it does make us all the more eager to see a spin-off featuring this character someday … even if there is no actual evidence out there that this is going to happen.

What we do think Goggins and McBride were able to create here is a fantastic and memorable character who you always wanted to see more, even in some situations where he was only around for a certain number of episodes. Baby Billy stole the show almost every time we saw him, which culminated in an epic Teenjus musical number in episode 8. We have no idea if he is ever going to find success with this long-term but at the same time, Baby Billy has stumbled into enough hits at this point that he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Righteous Gemstones, including what more is coming

What are you most eager to see from Baby Billy within The Righteous Gemstones series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







