The Last of Us season 2: Gabriel Luna on Tommy’s grief

We do not think it is much of a surprise at this point to know that pain is a central part of The Last of Us season 2, and that is certainly not changing. After all, the death of Joel is going to reverberate over the course of the next few weeks — and heck, even in the already-renewed third season. Doesn’t it have to? The shadow of this murder is going to loom large for a rather long span of time.

Of course, at this point we have seen Ellie and Dina choose to depart Jackson Hole for Seattle, a place where it feels like they may be able to get their revenge on Abby. Will that actually happen? That is the great unknown at this point.

What we can say right now is that moving forward, characters are going to continue to wrestle with their emotions, no matter where they are. That includes Gabriel Luna, who plays the part of Tommy. Speaking to Variety, here is more of what he had to actually say on the subject:

“There’s a bit of processing to be done … It’s an interesting one, because the town is still feeling the devastation of what happened back home to Jackson, but also losing such an important element, not only just to the community of Jackson, but our family. The true patriarch of it all is gone.”

We do hope that we get to see some sort of return to Jackson moving forward, mostly because there is so much story that could still be mined there in the weeks ahead. Yet, we do also tend to think that Ellie and Dina’s journey will be the primary spotlight; it is hard to see anything else at this point.

