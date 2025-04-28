Murderbot season 1 video: Alexander Skarsgard speaks out

Come May 16 on Apple TV+ you are going to see the premiere of Murderbot — easily one of our most-anticipated shows of the spring.

So while you wait, why not see a new video from one of the key people involved? Alexander Skarsgard is taking on the title character here, and we do tend to think this is a part that allows him to pull from a lot of different experiences. This is a guy who has done genre fare like True Blood, while also serving as an action her. He also has a biting sense of humor, which allows for some one-liners over the course of the series.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the aforementioned Murderbot video where Skarsgard sets the stage for what is ahead. It does seem like he understands the source material well and the role of his part within the larger universe — which is hopefully enough to put some fans of the books at relative ease. It is also important to note that author Martha Wells was also involved, and hopefully that serves as a worthy stamp of approval.

For now, let’s just hope that this is one of those shows that is going to throw a little bit of everything at you, whether it be science fiction, humor, and also a little bit of fun. If it can pull off what we think it is capable of on the surface, there are reasons to be very-much excited for what could eventually be coming up here down the line. We certainly think that Apple TV+ has earned its reputation for delivering a lot of crazy and off-the-wall programming based on what they have done over the past several years.

