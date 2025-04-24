Murderbot season 1 premiere date, what to expect at Apple TV+

Is Murderbot one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the upcoming TV season? Well, to us, it feels like it has a good chance.

What does it have going for it? Well, to put it in pretty blunt terms, quite a lot. This show represents a chance to have some beloved source material adapted for Apple TV+ with a great star front and center in Alexander Skarsgard. There are some laughs to be had, but also a reasonable amount of action as well.

Want to learn more about the series? Well, let’s just start by sharing the official logline:

Based on Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

Meanwhile, the full trailer over at the link here could very well provide at least a few laughs as you learn more about this said “security construct,” including their love for television programs but also how it does occasionally save the day. Adaptations can be hard, especially with material that is this biting and unique. Yet, at the same time, we do have a great deal of confidence that this series will be something that is thoroughly entertaining, especially with the high level of talent involved here.

The first two episodes of Murderbot season 1 are streaming on Apple TV+ come May 16; meanwhile, you will get new reviews there weekly the rest of the way.

