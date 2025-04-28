Cross season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of April, is there a chance to get a Cross season 2 premiere date? What about more on the show in general?

The first thing that we should really note here is that everyone behind the scenes on the action drama is pretty far ahead of the game. It received a season 2 renewal far in advance, and that allowed the cast and crew to get a lot of footage in the can, as well. You could argue that on paper, the parties involved here could actually go ahead and announce something soon.

Is that going to happen? Well, probably not, and for one simple reason: The first season premiered on November 14! Because of that, we tend to think that Amazon is going to do whatever they can to space the show out for at least a little while. Our general feeling is that the series will return this fall and come the summer, we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about an exact date — any maybe some also story as to what is coming up next. After all, the more that we can learn, the better it is, right? This is also a way to generate conversation … which in turn helps ratings.

One thing that we would love to see over the coming months is if Cross gets some sort of super-early renewal for a third season. If the numbers for season 1 were great, it would make some sense to keep everyone far ahead of the game. There is value in having a new season every year and if it were not for some of these early renewals, it may not be possible for a hypothetical third season to come out in 2026.

What do you want to see when it comes to Cross season 2 at Prime Video?

Also, when do you think we are going to see it arrive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

