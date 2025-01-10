Cross season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Now that we are into January 2025, it is clear that we’re a little bit of distance away from the first season of Cross on Prime Video. Does that mean that more news about season 2 is coming on the horizon?

Of course, it would be nice to get the Aldis Hodge series back sooner rather than later, and we are somewhat-heartened by the notion that season 2 seems to have already been filmed. Because of this, it means that Amazon may be a little more flexible when it comes to its schedule here.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to swoop in and say that none of this is a clear indicator at all that more of the show is coming at any point in the near future. Instead, the more-likely scenario is that we’re going to be waiting a little while. Amazon already has a few other shows in similar genres for the next few months, whether it be more Reacher or the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy. That gives them an opportunity to be more patient here, and almost use this show as their own sort of counter-programming to some of the big releases later this year.

After all, remember that Prime Video could really need Cross moving into October or November! Sure, they have Gen V, but they won’t have The Boys until we get around to 2026. Meanwhile, more Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is pretty far off. They need some top-tier releases given that Netflix has some shows later this year including Wednesday and Stranger Things.

Because of everything we’ve said here, the odds of major Cross news this month are slim to none; yet, we would be shocked if season 2 is on hold until 2026. We do think it will return this year.

What do you most want to see moving into Cross season 2 when it does officially arrive?

