Cross season 2 premiere date: What is realistic?

Following the recent launch of Cross season 1 over at Prime Video, we can’t blame anyone who is already buzzing about a season 2. Luckily, we know that it is 100% happening … but when are yo going to have a chance to see it?

Well, typically we would start off these articles by noting that a lot of Amazon shows make you wait a good 18+ months between seasons. Heck, with The Boys and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you are basically stuck waiting for two years!

However, the Aldis Hodge series is operating within a slightly different territory here, and it is mostly due to one simple fact: The show was renewed for season 2 far in advance, which means that it was also able to film far in advantage! With episodes already in the can, it actually makes it that Cross season 2 could easily come onto Amazon next fall. It is really just going to come down to one simple question: When the streaming service actually wants to bring it back.

If there is a finished product ready to go by this time next year, it honestly does not make a lot of sense as to why Amazon would wait on it. All things considered, what would the benefit to that be? We’re just hoping that the opportunity is there to actually build an audience by making this feel a little closer to an annual event.

With all of this in mind…

Is there an incentive out there already to give this show a season 3? We honestly think it would be a smart move so that it could be ready far in advance and air somewhere close to the fall of 2026. If Apple TV+ is able to make Slow Horses into something that comes out every year, isn’t it more than possible to also do something in that vein here? At the very least, we hope for it…

