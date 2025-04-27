Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date hopes after renewal

As many of you may now be aware, we are going to see a Sweet Magnolias season 5 happen at Netflix down the road! This is a reason for great excitement, but there are still big questions to wonder about.

What is a big one? Well, at the moment, it really just comes down to when the next batch of episodes is going to actually arrive at this point. We like to think, though, that the timing of the renewal means that we are going to be able to see the series back and sooner rather than later. After all, is this really the kind of show that benefits from being off the air for a long period of time?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to secure even more TV reactions and reviews!

Well, let’s just put it like this. Because of the industry strikes, it was a little hard to have a quick turnover between Sweet Magnolias seasons 3 and season 4. Moving forward, though, things could be different. There was a wait of around 16-17 months between seasons 2 and 3, and this is a similar enough timeline moving forward. We would love to see the next chapter of the show back at some point in summer 2026, and that feels possible based at least on when this renewal is announced. We do tend to think that production will move quickly enough.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do think that there is one other thing that you have to remember and also consider here: The rather simple fact that Netflix is really the people with all the power here. The next season could be available next spring and even still, the powers-that-be could still wait on it.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to the Sweet Magnolias renewal at Netflix

What do you most want to see moving into Sweet Magnolias season 5?

Not only that, but when do you think the show will premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







