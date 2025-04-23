Sweet Magnolias renewed at Netflix for season 5!

More than two months removed now from the Sweet Magnolias season 4 finale, we are pleased to share some great news now about season 5!

Today, the folks at Netflix decided to bring the drama back for another batch of episodes, which we do tend to think was expected. The closest comparison we can offer up here is Virgin River, which is similar in terms of its style, themes, and perhaps even its budget. While a lot of shows at the streaming service do not tend to last for longer than just a few years, these are more affordable and with that, a whole lot easier to ultimately pull off for a long time. There is also no clear sense that the story will be at an end anytime soon.

With the renewal being announced when it is, one of the things that it does is enable the cast, crew, and producers to really start to get to work sooner in order to ensure that there is a really quick turnaround between seasons. Given the fact that Netflix has a lot of big-budget shows that take infinitely longer to make, we do think that it is important they find a few others they can air on an almost annual basis.

We will spend a little more time in a day or two talking about possible premiere dates for the show but at least for now, we tend to think there’s a good chance the next season will be available in the spring or summer of next year. There is nothing that suggests at the moment that season 5 will be the final one and because of that, we do tend to think there’s a chance that a season 6 still happens.

