Sweet Magnolias season 4 finale: Is Maddie leaving?

We do think that the Sweet Magnolias season 4 finale contained quite a few twists and turns — and also huge questions about the future!

Take, for starters, what is going to happen after Maddie accepted that job in New York. It raises some huge questions when it comes to the future of her and her friends, especially since long-distance bonds can often be quite difficult.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson had the following to say on what could be coming as we move forward:

Can anything end the Magnolias?! Our ladies have seen each other through bigger challenges than physical distance. When you love someone, you want what’s best for them and want to help them reach that goal. True friends celebrate each other in times of victory, embolden each other to seize their passion, and then link arms to figure out logistics.

With all of this, it certainly does not feel as though Maddie is going anywhere when it comes to the show moving forward — and isn’t that exciting? At the end of the day, the core relationship is what makes this show matter so much, and we absolutely hope that the Magnolias all stick around for a prolonged period of time.

Of course, the top priority here remains whether or not we are going to see another season happen — and while we remain hopeful, that is going to really come down to what Netflix wants. Sometimes, the streaming service can be a little bit unpredictable but in this case, we at least think that there is a good chance given that Sweet Magnolias is not the most expensive show that they have. It could theoretically be around for some time.

What did you think about the vents of Sweet Magnolias season 4 finale?

