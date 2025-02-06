Sweet Magnolias season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the release of season 4 today on Netflix, what are the chances that a Sweet Magnolias season 5 renewal happens?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that there is a lot of great stuff that could be coming down the road. After all, remember the fact that there could be plenty more stories to tell in this world. Much like Virgin River, another Netflix show, remember that this is really about a number of characters whose lives can constantly shift and change.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and throw the next order of business: Where things actually stand. Netflix has yet to renew Sweet Magnolias for another batch of episodes, and our hope is that something more gets revealed over the next few weeks. There are a number of factors that really come into play here, with total viewership being the most important one. Beyond just that, we tend to think that retention is very much important in its own way. You need to be able to have people watching from the start of a season to the very end. That signals to Netflix that people are going to watch one.

Beyond just having a devoted audience, one of the other things that this show does have going for it is that it does not cost an extremely large amount of money to make. We do tend to think that, at the end of the day, this is incredibly important for a company trying to maximize profits. We don’t think that this show has anywhere near the same sort of viewership as a Stranger Things or The Night Agent, but at the same time, it also does not cost some extremely large amount of money.

Provided that a renewal is announced within the next few months, it does feel like season 5 could be launching in 2026. There’s no reason to think otherwise, no?

What do you most want to see moving into Sweet Magnolias season 5, provided it happens?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

