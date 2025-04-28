Watson season 1 finale spoilers: Where will Ingrid stand?

As so many of you know at this point, the Watson season 1 finale is going to be an epic two-part event airing over the next couple of weeks.

While we know that the Morris Chestnut medical drama has had its fair share of procedural moments over the course of time, but at the end of the day, one of the most important stories is of course the rival between the title character and Moriarty (Randall Park). We do tend to think that the drama is only going to escalate from here on out, especially since there are a lot of different elements that are going to be thrown at you. After all, the show still has the procedural elements, but also a showdown and some ambiguous characters — with Ingrid front and center.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube in the event you want all sorts of other reviews!

So what are we going to see with her in the final two episodes? Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Eve Harlow had to say on the subject:

“Ingrid’s morals are tested. The thing of Moriarty or Sherlock Holmes, the good versus the evil are very much set up against one another and the battle is there … I think it’s still fairly precarious.”

What we do like about the Ingrid character is that her morality could fall in a few different places, but also that the threat of Moriarty could easily send Watson spiraling. This is someone who obviously has a strong moral compass, but are you really able to keep that when facing great adversity? We do think that this is something that you have to wonder about. We also tend to think that there could be a jaw-dropper or two coming, especially since a cliffhanger could easily set the stage for season 2.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Watson right now, including other chatter on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Watson season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are some other updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







