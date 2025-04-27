Dark Winds season 4 premiere date hopes on AMC

Following the big finale tonight on AMC, why not go ahead and have a Dark Winds season 4 premiere date discussion?

First and foremost, it makes sense to kick things off by noting that the Tony Hillerman adaptation has been greenlit for another chapter already; also, we tend to think that the network would love nothing more than to keep making the show as long as possible. The series performs really well for them, garners critical acclaim, and also gives us a rare point of view when it comes to Native American representation on television. There is certainly enough material out there for it to go on for quite some time.

As for when the next chapter of the show will premiere, our hope is certainly that at some point in 2026, you are going to have a chance to see it back. All things considered, wouldn’t that be ideal? We do at least tend to think so! This is not a show that requires extensive special effects and just by virtue of that alone, why wouldn’t you want to make this an annual event? There’s really no drawback to that.

Now hopefully, we will get more news about what is coming up next over the course of the next several months — and also, the stakes are higher than ever. Because we know these characters better than we ever have before, it does raise all sorts of interesting possibilities as to where to take them now.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that come the end of this year, we at least have a slightly better idea of whatever the future could end up holding.

