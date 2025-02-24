Dark Winds renewed for season 4 at AMC ahead of season 3 start

As we prepare to see the Dark Winds season 3 premiere on AMC, just know that there is more to be excited about!

Today, the folks over at the network confirmed that the Tony Hillerman adaptation is going to be coming back for another chunk of episodes. Like with season 3, the plan is to continue with the eight-episode runs. This is a move that seems to be consistent with a lot of the network’s other shows that last beyond a season, including Mayfair Witches, Interview with the Vampire, and even The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2. (The Daryl Dixon-fronted spin-off still has six-episode orders.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, had to say:

“When we greenlit the first season of Dark Winds, we saw the potential for an authentic and long-running franchise that could live alongside the worlds we were building around The Walking Dead and Anne Rice … That is exactly what this cast and creative team delivered, and the fans have responded. It starts with Tony Hillerman’s unforgettable novels, cared for and attended to by a producing team that includes the likes of Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, Chris Eyre and our showrunner John Wirth, and — at the center of everything — the truly extraordinary Zahn McClarnon and the entire cast. Fans have embraced this series on AMC/ AMC+ and made it a top 10 show on Netflix for a solid month last fall. There is so much great storytelling yet to come in these expanded third and fourth seasons.”

It was also announced that star Zahn McClarnon is going to be directing an upcoming season 4 episode, and he stated the following about that:

“I’m looking forward to exploring and inhabiting the character of Joe Leaphorn once again in season four, and I’m excited to make my directorial debut on a show that means so much to me … I’d like to send my gratitude and appreciation to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of the hard-working folks at AMC Networks for their support and commitment to Dark Winds. And of course, I’m most thrilled to be spending time with this wonderful cast and crew whom I have grown to love.”

The fact that we are getting the renewal so soon does make us think that the show is coming back in 2025. Fingers crossed on that, right?

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Dark Winds right now

What do you think about Dark Winds being renewed for a season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







