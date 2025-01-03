Dark Winds season 3 teaser, additional plot details released!

We recognize that it has been a rather long wait for the arrival of Dark Winds season 3 over at AMC. Luckily, though, it will be over soon! Come March 9, the extended third season of the show is going to be here with a significant case front and center. It is one that will challenge both Leaphorn and Chee … to the point where one of their lives could be in jeopardy?

Well, let’s just say that if you head over to this link, you can see a newly-released teaser that offers up a better sense of what we are talking about here. Even though this is pretty short insofar as length goes, there are a few striking visuals that are going to throw you right back into this world.

Now, if you want more details about both the story and the cast, just take a look at what we have below…

The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

Joining this season as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. This season also sees the return of guest star A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena.

Is Manuelito really going to be separate from the rest of the group all season? That’s one of the larger questions we have to wonder, as we tend to think that her starting brand-new somewhere else will be easier than imagined.

