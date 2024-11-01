Dark Winds season 3 premiere date, new details from AMC

If you have been curious to see the Dark Winds season 3 premiere date over on AMC, let’s just say we’ve got great news!

Today, the network confirmed that on Sunday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time; not only that, but there is more of Leaphorn and Chee’s story than ever before! There are eight episodes this time around, which means chances for a far more expansive story.

First and foremost, why not set the overall stage for the story? The synopsis below helps to set the stage:

Season three picks up six months after the events of season two and follows Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

We tend to think that over the course of this season, all of the characters are going to find themselves in new and interesting places … and isn’t that a big part of what makes it exciting? We tend to think so.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see the full teaser that also does a great job of setting the stage for what all is coming. Things are going to get dark, as these characters have to figure out once more who they are and who they want to be. Also, we tend to think that Manuelito will find a way to become intertwined into Leaphorn and Chee’s lives once more. How can we say anything otherwise at the moment? All things considered, we really can’t.

Rest assured, we tend to think that more good stuff is coming, including a full trailer. We’ll just have to be a little more patient with some of that…

