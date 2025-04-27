Chicago Med season 11: Where is the renewal? The latest

If you are eager to see a Chicago Med season 11 renewal at NBC sooner rather than later, is there a reason for hope?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s start off here by noting that for the entire Chicago franchise, it would be a stunner if they were canceled. The folks at Wolf Entertainment have such a longstanding relationship with the network and because of that, there is a good chance they will do whatever they can to ensure we get more of the series. That includes tightening the budget if need be, which they have certainly done with some of their shows in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, even if these shows ever do end, we want to believe that NBC will give the creative team enough time to plan a proper ending. Because of all of this, we’d move through the rest of Chicago Med with a lot of confidence that a season 11 will be coming right now.

So when will the official news come out?

Most likely within the next two weeks! After all, why wouldn’t it? We tend to think there are a lot of active talks and it wouldn’t come as a shock that the entire Chicago franchise is renewed at the same time. Meanwhile, we’ve seen multi-season renewals before and that could still be something that happens again.

Also, go ahead and remember for a moment here that upfront presentations tend to happen for NBC around the middle of May and because of that, we feel confident everything will be settled. To go along with this, we also tend to think the schedule will be what you’re used to. Why wouldn’t it?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Chicago Med, including other insight on what is to come

Do you think we are going to see more thoughts on Chicago Med season 11 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







