Chicago Med season 10 episode 20: Will the hospital shut down?

At this point, we are preparing for all sorts of drama when Chicago Med season 10 episode 20 arrives in early May. What lies ahead here?

Well, even though there is a long hiatus between episodes, at the same time a lot of upcoming events are going to pick up where the last episode left off. In particular the staffing crisis regarding nurses is about spin out of control. We have already seen the negotiations with the union put a dent into Maggie and Goodwin’s friendship — so how bad is everything going to get here?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the latest Chicago Med promo, one that makes it abundantly clear that the nurses are staging a stunt to prove their value to the institution. They are all declaring sick at the moment and with that in mind, the doctors are going to left to treat patients without any help. Are they going to be able to do this?

Well, let’s just point out that there is a moment at the end of the preview that shows that the hospital may actually have to shut down unless a solution is figured out. That’s bad news from a business point of view but beyond just that we also know that so many patients are going to be in jeopardy. There are only a few episodes left this season and with that in mind, you gotta hope that things are resolved. There could be another crisis in the finale — there is no official season 11 renewal yet, but we tend to think that at this point, it is more or less a foregone conclusion.

