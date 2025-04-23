Chicago Med season 10 episode 20 return date: A staffing crisis

Following what you see tonight on NBC, are you eager to get a Chicago Med season 10 episode 20 return date? Well, let’s just say we are happy to help!

First and foremost, though, we do need to kick things off here with some of the bad news, namely the fact that there is no installment next week — with the same being said for the remainder of the franchise, as well. This is the final break in the action we are getting this season, and they will all be back on May 7. (Remember, there are 22 episodes for each one of them this season.)

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not set the stage further for what is to come? Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 20 synopsis with more insight now on what is to come:

05/07/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out. Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first. Charles’ distrust of a patient complicates his treatment. TV-14

We do not have to explain why the hospital is going to be in such dire straits — there is nothing that an institution like this needs more than a staff, so what happens when they do not have one? Everything is going to absolutely devolve into chaos. There is only so much doctors can do! We tend to think that we are preaching to the choir here when we say that nurses are extremely important and they should be paid more than their fair share. You just have to hope here that at some point, the higher-ups at the hospital are going to find their way to agree.

