The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8: Cobb & chaos

Given that The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8 was the penultimate one of the series, why wouldn’t there be a big reveal? We had a feeling that Michael Rooker’s character of Cobb would be involved in it somehow, but who foresaw his exact demise?

Well, we do imagine that some people may have for one pretty simple reason: The moment we saw the gator. Didn’t someone have to be fed to them at some point?

In the end, what we saw over the course of this episode was Cobb be taken out in part by his own son Corey, who had assisted in keeping his lie in the past. At one point, he enabled his heinous behavior; now, he put a stop to it. It turns out that Cobb was capturing and hurting a number of people who all had romantic ties with Lori, and Eli was about to be his latest victim.

So with Cobb now gone, is there a chance that The Righteous Gemstones ends with Eli and Lori happy? In theory, we do tend to think there is a chance this ends up being the case. Yet, simultaneously we also just want the continuous laughs after episode 8 had two incredibly iconic moments. First and foremost, you had Baby Billy performing his epic Teenjus musical number “Turn the Other Cheek,” which allowed Walton Goggins to do a bit of singing and dancing. Following that, you also had Baby Billy assisting Eli after being captured, which included him snorting a super-secret stash for cocaine and charging at Cobb like a bull to a matador.

We have no clue how all the loose ends on The Righteous Gemstones end up being tied up; yet, at the same time, we just know we are going to miss it.

What did you think overall about the events of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 8?

