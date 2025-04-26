NCIS: Tony & Ziva video: More teases in CBS preview

During last night’s two-hour Fire Country event, we did have a chance to see another preview for NCIS: Tony & Ziva. What do we know about the show so far?

Well, for those who have not heard, the Paramount+ series starring Michael Weather and Cote de Pablo is coming up this fall. To go along with that, the full trailer is coming to debut on CBS during the NCIS season 22 finale proper. We know that there’s going to be a lot of action, drama, romance, and so much more.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new preview that hypes up the upcoming trailer, while at the same time hearing more and more from some of the cast. Both Cote and Michael seem to be eager to hype up everything that is coming across the series, and we do think that we are going to be down to have a really good time. This series will be different from a lot of shows within the franchise, mostly because it could be a little bit more serialized from start to finish. Not only that, but you are going to be a great opportunity to learn a little bit more Tony and Ziva as parents with Tali around.

The big question mark here remains whether or not fans of the original NCIS will subscribe to Paramount+ in order to watch it. Personally we are rather confidence since we know just how popular this franchise is; yet, at the same time, you also need a wait-and-see approach. This is why a sizable promotional tour is pretty darn important.

Related – An NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2 is still very much possible

What are you most eager to see moving into the NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere?

Also, what do you think will be in the trailer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

