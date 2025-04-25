NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 2: Is there still potential?

Earlier this month, we got some official news when it comes to NCIS: Tony & Ziva — namely, that it will premiere this fall. There is a trailer that will be coming alongside the NCIS season 22 finale and we think in general, there is a lot to be excited about.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and raise the following question: Is there a chance that everyone involved could be thinking about a season 2? Is that crazy to consider?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Well, for the time being, there is a reason for hope. According to a new report from TVLine, there could very well be more of the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series despite season 1 telling a pretty contained story with a beginning, middle, and end. That’s something that we do have to consider, at least for the time being.

Ultimately, the biggest thing that will determine the show’s future is rather simple: The ratings! Paramount+ is taking a big swing when it comes to bringing the series to the service, and the hope here is that it excites a ton of people who feel nostalgic to a certain degree. We do think that there is at least a decent chance of the show coming back, and the best thing that CBS can do in the interim is promote it hard on their own network. That is one of the great things that comes with them putting footage out there during the flagship show, especially at a time in which the most people are going to be watching.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on NCIS: Tony & Ziva right now!

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva when it arrives?

Do you think that there are pretty good odds here that we get a season 2 renewal down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







