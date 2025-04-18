NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo tease trailer

We now know that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is going to be premiering at some point later this year on Paramount+ — while you wait, why not get a trailer?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that we are in this crazy era of television that we get teases for trailers before we ever get the trailers themselves. For whatever reason, people are more than a little bit happy to keep us waiting these days.

Luckily, today we can at least offering you the tiniest bit of footage for the new show, plus a tease courtesy of stars / executive producers Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly. If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a better sense of just what we’re talking about here. The full trailer is going to be coming during the NCIS finale on Monday, May 5. We already know already that this is a show setting out to bring you action, drama, family, and a little bit of fun. We also get a McGee reference in the teaser, a sign that we are at least going to get some nods to the rest of the team over the course of the show.

Would we also love some cameos from other cast members? Sure, but we’re not going into this with any real expectations for a number of different reasons. After all, just remember for a moment here that NCIS: Tony & Ziva shot in Europe, so it may not be that easy for a lot of people from the flagship show to make the trip out there. Even if it is set in DC, the show films in the greater Los Angeles area.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

