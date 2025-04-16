NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers: New photo, premiere date tease

If you are like us, then you are probably thinking that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is one of the most-anticipated series of the year. Now, we are pleased to have at least an approximate sense as to when it could be back.

According to a new report from TVLine, the plan is for Paramount+ to air the series starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo this fall. We were hoping that there would be an opportunity to see the show back earlier than that, but could there be a method to the madness here? Well, there could be a chance to use the flagship NCIS to promote it, but we will have to wait and see if that actually happens or not.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

For now, what we have is the image above, one of the first shots of Michael and Cote alongside Isla Gie as Tali. If you have not seen the synopsis below, we do think it does a good job of setting the stage:

NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then—and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA—Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

The biggest thing that we are eager to see over the course of the upcoming season is honestly not that complicated — real adventure. Also, a version of the franchise that is fully serialized. Isn’t there something exciting about that?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next NCIS

What are you the most eager to see moving into NCIS: Tony & Ziva when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







