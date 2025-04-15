NCIS season 22 episode 18 spoilers: LL Cool J returns as Sam!

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 18 — do you want to know more about the story?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the end of tonight’s episode certainly left a lot of room open to explore some other things. As a matter of fact, the showdown between LaRoche and McGee is perhaps more present and intense than it has ever been before. Are you prepared at all for what is next, no matter when it is? We don’t foresee Tim is going to sit on what he’s learned thanks to the government-owned server over the course of tonight.

As for whether or not you will see some of this play out next week, that is a totally different story. This upcoming episode marks the return of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles, and this actually represents something rather cool. He is making a tour of almost the whole franchise!

After all, let’s go ahead and put it in the following terms: For a good chunk of last year, the rapper / actor was a major part of the unfortunately-canceled NCIS: Hawaii. Now, he is turning back to the original show, where he has appeared in the past. Can he come to Australia now next?

As for the story here…

There is no official synopsis at present, but let’s just say that we are going to be seeing someone turn up who will speak to Sam and only Sam. In the promo that aired tonight, you get a glimpse for what is ahead — and he is wearing a suit and tie! That is an atypical occasion for him.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

