NCIS season 22 episode 17: What is Nocturne?

If you wanted something huge to play out over on NCIS season 22 episode 17, let’s just say that you are very much in luck. “Killer Instinct” very much feels like one of the most impactful of the season, largely when it comes to furthering along the story of the Nexus cartel. (Given that the finale here is titled “Nexus,” this is going to be a part of the story for a while.)

Oh, and let’s just say that we also got a better sense of what may be going on when it comes to Deputy Director LaRoche … and he is every bit as shady as we thought.

This brings us back to Nocturne, as mentioned in the title. Kasie and Delilah were able to figure out at the end of the episode that this was a VPN exit note found in the code. What does this mean? To put it in relatively simple terms, the tip about the hitman the Poet was sent from a government server, one within the Department of Defense under that aforementioned name. The call literally came from inside the house!

What we are learning at this point is that a lot of the disparate parts of the larger story this season are connected, and that LaRoche may be pulling a lot of the strings in secret. LaRoche had a note in his home with the word “Nocturne” written on it alongside a key code, which means that McGee has indisputable evidence that something is array. He has warned the Deputy Director that he is coming for him … but what exactly can he do about it? For now, just sit back and figure out his next move, since he does not exactly have the proof to take him out entirely.

