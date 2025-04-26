NCIS season 22 episode 19 sneak peek: Is Knight married?

On Monday night you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 19 and by virtue of that, a lot of drama. For those who are not aware, this is the penultimate episode of the season and before it concludes, we do think we will get a lot more information regarding McGee, LaRoche, and the Nexus cartel.

In other words, this may end up being one of the most serialized episodes that we’ve had a chance to see so far — yet, that is not the focus of the sneak peek today.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see an NCIS preview that shows McGee talking a bit about LaRoche with a Star Trek analogy thrown in, but also a conversation that is more than anything about Jessica Knight finding a stunning piece of information. According to a document, she and Torres may actually be married and that her fake undercover wedding is somehow real.

Is this all a mistake? More than likely, someone made a clerical error somewhere and it just needs to be corrected. Of course, at the same time there is something hilarious about the idea that the two accidentally got married in a legal sense and they have to find a way to correct it.

Speaking of Jessica Knight related romances…

Can we get something tied to her and Jimmy Palmer before too long? We personally root for them to end up together, and we do still think there is a lot of potential there. They just clearly have a few different things to work through.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including a few more details all about what is ahead

What are you most excited to see at this point heading into NCIS season 22 episode 19 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







