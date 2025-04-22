NCIS season 22 episode 19 promo: Is McGee in Gibbs’ basement?

Based on the preview that we saw tonight for NCIS season 22 episode 19 airing next week on CBS, things are going to get crazy. How much so? Well, let’s just say that the McGee – LaRoche storyline is finally going to hit its peak, and it could reach its climax in a rather surprising place.

After all, are we back in Gibbs’ basement? It seems like that could very well be the case…

If you head over to the link here, you can see the official preview for the next NCIS, one that features LaRoche confronting McGee (and with a gun!) in the same place that Mark Harmon’s character worked on boats for so many years. Why is he there? That is a great question within itself, but it feels at this point as though LaRoche is aware of the fact that Tim is digging into him … and he may need to cover his tracks. Taking him out may be the only way to preserve his future.

Now if there is one problem LaRoche faces here, it is that McGee has a group of people who are almost certainly going to have his back no matter what. For the time being, we have a hard time thinking anything otherwise. We recognize that Vance does not want him digging into LaRoche unless he is 100% sure, but Tim is no dummy. Leon has since his agent crack so many cases over the years that he is sure to put a lot of stock in whatever it is that he believes.

There are only two episodes left at this point in the season — and based on where things stand, they are each going to be crazy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

