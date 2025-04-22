NCIS season 22 episode 19 spoilers: McGee’s future in peril

As we look towards NCIS season 22 episode 19 on CBS next week, there are a few different reasons to be excited.

So, where do we start? Well, let’s just note that “Irreconcilable Differences” is going to be the penultimate stories of the season. Over the remaining two episodes, you may end up seeing some of the most dramatic stuff that we’ve seen in a while on the flagship drama. After all, the story is getting a little more serialized and next week in particular, you are going to see a continuation of everything with McGee and LaRoche. This has been one of Sean Murray’s best plotlines in years, mostly because his character knows that something is off with the deputy director and he is in a spot where he does whatever he can to figure it out. Will he be able to? We’re optimistic, but nothing is assured.

If you want to learn a little bit more now all about what is to come, then check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 19 synopsis:

“Irreconcilable Differences” – McGee’s career and credibility are on the line when he investigates the deputy director for corruption. Also, Torres and Knight receive some surprising news, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do not be surprised if this episode ends with some sort of cliffhanger, especially since the finale “Nexus” is likely going to be all about the title cartel — and they were certainly a part of the last episode where LaRoche was a story point. It remains to be seen whether or not there is going to be any sort of cliffhanger moving into season 23.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

