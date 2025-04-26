Alien: Earth teaser: Are multiple aliens coming on board?

Alien: Earth is going to be premiering on Hulu at some point this summer, but what will the FX series bring to the table? Obviously, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the mythology and the legacy of this franchise; at the same time, though, it is fair to say that the show will be bringing some of its own brand of terror to the table as well.

After all, shouldn’t we have a ton of trust at this point in Noah Hawley? This is a man responsible for giving us two other franchise-based shows in Fargo and Legion; we have reasons aplenty to think that he is going to nail this show as well.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new teaser noting that there are five potential invasive species that could be heading to our home planet. Of course, danger will be following soon after. We know that FX ad Hulu have been super-cryptic when it comes to the larger story of the show, save for the attached synopsis:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley. Lead by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Hopefully, in due time a few more details are going to be made clear; however, at this point a little bit of patience is going to be required.

