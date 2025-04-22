Alien: Earth video: FX releases new Earth Day teaser

At this point, we know that Alien: Earth is going to be premiering on FX at some point this summer. Where’s the official date? Well, we really do hope that we get some more insight on that sooner rather than later.

After all, it does feel as though this series is slated to be one of the biggest shows over the next few months and from start to finish, there is a ton to be excited about. With Noah Hawley (Fargo) behind the scenes, it actually does feel like this will be a worthy way to pay tribute to the movies that have defined the franchise for decades.

If you head over to the link here, you can at least see a new Alien: Earth teaser in honor of Earth Day. This does not give a lot away but at the same time, it does further establish the super-creepy vibes that the series is going for.

Now if you want to learn a little bit more about the story and the cast, just look at the info below:

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.

Lead by Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

One other exciting thing to note

Well, let’s just put it in relatively simple terms: There is likely going to be at least one more season! This is not a show being positioned as some sort of one-off, so there could be a lot more to anticipate.

What are you most want to see moving into Alien: Earth over at FX?

