Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us getting closer and closer to the end of April, what are the chances we hear more about Outer Banks season 5? Well, as you would imagine, there is a lot to look forward to!

If you are not aware at this point, this is going to be the final season of the Netflix adventure drama; unfortunately, not all of the Pogues will be in the best place presumably when it picks back up. Many of them may still be dealing with various degrees of grief after the events of season 4 with JJ’s death. At the same time, the Sarah pregnancy reveal could end up radically changing much of her life.

We would love to sit here at this point and say that there is going to be huge news on the future of Outer Banks before the end of the month. However, the odds of this are low for a number of different reasons, including the fact that filming has yet to even start for the final chapter. Odds are, you are going to be waiting a little while to see something more in regards to information on the cast, let alone a premiere date.

For the time being, our general feeling is that the fifth season is going to premiere at some point in the first half of next year — if not then, mid-summer is a possibility. There is no real reason to rush anything along here, largely due to the fact that the top priority needs to be making sure you get the story right. At this point, almost everything else comes secondary. Remember that there could also be spin-offs or something else coming in this world; you have to promote the final season hard to ensure the viewership is still there.

