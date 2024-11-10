Outer Banks season 5: What’s next for John B, Sarah?

An Outer Banks season 5 is coming to Netflix, and we absolutely know that it is going to be a pretty emotional one on many levels. After all, the early going of it could be spent watching many of the Pogues still mourning the loss of JJ. It was a huge twist at the end of season 4, and it sets the tone for what could be a pretty different final chapter.

On a more positive note, though, there is one other significant change within the world at this point: Sarah is pregnant! You have to imagine that this could radically change a number of things for her and John B, but how a baby fits into their crazy life remains to be seen.

So why deliver this pregnancy twist now? Speaking to Us Weekly, executive producer Shannon Burke had the following to say:

“We have this overall arc in our heads of where everyone will end up and what the end will look like … It just felt like it was time to play that card and have them enter the next stage in their relationship … Obviously, they’ve been together, they’ve [not been] a hundred percent loyal to each other and doing things wrong, and they’ve made up. They’re devoted to each other now and this is the next stage.”

Now, we don’t necessarily think that Sarah being pregnant changes who she is, but it could cause her and John B both to think a little bit further ahead! This is not just about living in the present anymore, and there is a certain amount of danger depending on what their next set of adventures are.

Unfortunately, we will be waiting for a good while here to dive more into the next phase, given that we’d be shocked if we venture back into Outer Banks before either late 2025 or early 2026.

