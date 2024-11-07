Outer Banks season 5 may lead into Netflix spin-offs

Is there a chance that Outer Banks season 5 ends up leaving the door open for some other spin-offs and off-shoots down the road? Well, let’s just say that for now, the idea of this is very-much possible!

As for what that would be, that remains very much up in the air.

In a new interview with Deadline following the shocking second half of season 4, executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke made one thing clear: “We are excited for Season 5, and we’re excited for other stories in this universe down the line.”

The aforementioned website did not elaborate necessarily on what that would mean, but it is pretty common for Netflix to explore spin-offs for some of their major hits. There is something else coming, presumably, following the launch of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season. Meanwhile, Squid Game already has a reality show inspired by it and could eventually have an English-language version. Virgin River is developing a prequel at present, and who knows what could spawn out of some of their other shows as time progresses?

Given that it remains to be seen how the original Outer Banks ends, it is hard to really comment on what another show could look like. Still, we imagine that any other show / movie in this universe would capitalize on a similar aesthetic, and potentially also finding a way to really draw some people in with the sense of adventure. We do tend to think that there could be a measure of hope within the closing chapters — or, at least we are pulling for that, given that we just got through some pretty gut-wrenching stuff, all things considered.

For now, our anticipation is that the final season of the original show will premiere either in late 2025 or the start of early 2026.

