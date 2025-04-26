Fallout season 2 filming: Is it done? Series star discusses

While there may not be an official Fallout season 2 premiere date over at Prime Video as of yet, there is still good news to share.

What are we talking about? Well, let’s just throw this into rather simple terms for a moment here, as we can at least say that the video-game adaptation is now closing in on being done with production! What that means now in simple terms of that there’s a chance for everything to now shift over to post-production, where the crew can spend a lot of time making sure that some of their stories are perfect.

Speaking in a new interview with Wine Enthusiast Magazine, actor Kyle MacLachlan (who plays Hank) had the following good news to pass along:

We just wrapped Season Two of Fallout. They have a few more weeks to go. I’m hoping that they’ll be able to get it out at the end of the year. It’s hard to know.

Ultimately, based on when this interview was conducted, most everyone may be fully done by the time we are writing this. It would make sense if this were the case given that Walton Goggins is poised to host SNL soon and it is hard to imagine him being able to do that while also playing The Ghoul at the same time.

For the time being, we tend to think that a November release date for Fallout season 2 would be ideal, especially if Amazon switches things up and gives us a run of episodes that are not all at once. Why do they keep doing that? What sort of value is there really in doing that other than setting records? We do think having the show around longer is a big help.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Fallout season 2 when it officially arrives?

