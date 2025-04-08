Fallout season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

We are now a week into the month of April, and Walton Goggins’ time on The White Lotus is over. With that, Fallout is next. So what lies ahead here with season 2?

There are of course a number of different things that we can talk about regarding the Prime Video hit, but it only feels right to start with the following: Goggins’ work on the HBO drama has nothing to do with when the video-game adaptation comes out. The two shows have filmed, after all, with extremely different timelines. We know that there is a lot of Fallout footage in the can, but that does not mean that it is going to be coming on the air anytime soon.

As of right now, we do tend to think that the odds of there being a season 2 premiere date reveal this month are pretty darn unlikely, especially since it may not premiere until late 2025 / early 2026, and that is a best-case scenario. We know that a lot of Amazon executives have come out already and said that they would like to get the show back as soon as possible, but that does not mean they can rush it. This show has a lot of special effects, and we know that there’s also been a major effort to create some fantastic sets this go-around within the greater Los Angeles area.

When you do get a chance to eventually see the second season arrive, the biggest thing you can expect is ultimately this: A journey potentially to New Vegas. The iconic locale from the games should be a focal point for the next part of the story. Is Lucy going to get answers about her father Hank? Time will tell.

