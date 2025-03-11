Fallout season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Fallout season 2 between now and the end of March?

Well, if you have not heard anything too substantial about the Prime Video series in a good while, let’s begin with the following reminder that filming is currently happening. We know that there are set teases out there and the like, but we prefer personally to not get too much into the weeds of this stuff unless it is officially announced by Amazon.

In terms of the story at this point, here is some of what we can say: Lucy is following Hank presumably off to New Vegas, a place that is hugely significant to everyone out there who loves the video-game series. Our general feeling at this point is that we are going to have a chance to see a lot of callbacks to the source material, while at the same time a story that feels accessible to TV fans alone. We do think that maintaining this balance is important to the powers-that-be and because of that, there is no fundamental reason for that to change.

So when are we going to learn premiere date news?

Well, let’s just say that it would be highly unlikely that happens anytime soon. Even when filming is done here, there is a lot of post-production that goes into a series like this and by virtue of that, we have a hard time thinking that you will dive back into the Fallout world until at least late winter / spring 2026. If it comes earlier than that, make no mistake that we’d consider it a thrill.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2, no matter when it airs?

