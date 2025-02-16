Fallout season 2 spoilers: Ella Purnell teases major twists

If you want some more insight on Fallout season 2 and what lies ahead, let’s just say that star Ella Purnell has you covered. This is someone who is front and center for a lot of the action as Lucy, so what sort of crazy stuff could you be getting? Let’s just say that there could be one big twist after another, and at the center of many of them has to be New Vegas.

After all, consider the inevitable journey there that we saw with Lucy and Hank at the end of the season 1 finale! There may be answers there about the origins of Vault-Tec, or at least more in terms of specifics regarding the apocalyptic blasts. Sure, it was hinted at in series lore that the company may have been behind the metaphorical end of the world, but the show spelled it out like never before!

Now if you think you know exactly where this story is going to go, think again. Speaking at a recent convention per Screen Rant, here is some of what Purnell had to say:

“It’s going to be really good, I think … It’s a wild ride. It’s a wild ride. I’m really exhausted. We’re working really well to get it out on time … No one’s going to be able to predict what happens. There’s some big twists this time around.”

Wait, weren’t there also some big twists the first go-around also? Filming started late last year and our hope is that at some point this summer, everyone could be done and the process can shift over to post-production. We know that we’re as eager as anyone to get more of the series but at the same time, good things do come to those who wait. Perfecting the story is more essential than just about anything else.

